Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 771,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

