Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NYSE:CURV opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64. Torrid has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

