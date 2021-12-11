Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.83% from the company’s previous close. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64. Torrid has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.