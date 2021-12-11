Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

