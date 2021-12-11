Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $30,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $30,262,000. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

