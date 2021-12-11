Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.