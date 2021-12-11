Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $73.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 3130741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

