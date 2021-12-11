Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.27

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.27 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.78). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 297,128 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.10.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,366.79). Insiders purchased a total of 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 over the last 90 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

