Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Tixl has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $79,961.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

