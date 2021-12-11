Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry Sells 33,505 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

