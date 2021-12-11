Tierion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.