Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.