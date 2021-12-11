Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

