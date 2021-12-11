Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,957 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

