Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 469,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

