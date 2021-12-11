Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 66.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

