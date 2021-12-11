TheStreet Upgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POWL stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 million, a PE ratio of 950.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

