TheStreet Upgrades Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to “B”

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 86.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

