The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Timken were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

