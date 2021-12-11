The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

