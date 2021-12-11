The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

PG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

