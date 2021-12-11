The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 108,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 2.44. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

