The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $268.45

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.45 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 269.44 ($3.57). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 735,047 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,504.31).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

