The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lovesac in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Lovesac has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

