The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of GLBE opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

