The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 82.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

