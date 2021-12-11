The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.51% of The Ensign Group worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

