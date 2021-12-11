The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,060.89

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.89 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.92). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.45), with a volume of 20,087 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £465.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

