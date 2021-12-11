The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,885 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

BX opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

