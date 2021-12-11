The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta Sells 37,500 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $133.80 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

