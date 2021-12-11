Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.38) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.33. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

