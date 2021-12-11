Terra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Terra has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.85 or 0.00129954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 851,732,374 coins and its circulating supply is 378,747,230 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

