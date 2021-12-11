Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of TDC opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

