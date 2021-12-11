TENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,070.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. TENT has a total market cap of $490,950.77 and approximately $133,070.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00345030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00093419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

