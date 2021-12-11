Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.51) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.29).

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

LON TEG opened at GBX 260 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 186.32 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.13.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($109,799.76). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.49), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($92,201.71).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.