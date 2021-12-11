TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $23.24 million and $787,149.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

