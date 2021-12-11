Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $14.95. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

