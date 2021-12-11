Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

TECK.B stock opened at C$34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.65 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.33. The stock has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

