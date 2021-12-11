Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 805.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.69).

TM17 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 705 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £926.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 707.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.10.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

