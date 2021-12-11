Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 805.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.69).

TM17 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 705 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £926.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 707.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 741.10.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

