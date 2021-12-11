TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $368,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

