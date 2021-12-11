TCW Group Inc. Sells 47,550 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,550 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 0.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $122,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $795.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $810.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

