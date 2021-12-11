TCW Group Inc. Has $57.36 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.