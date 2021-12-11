TCW Group Inc. Has $54.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $54,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $237.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

