TCW Group Inc. Has $46.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $46,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $171,688,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

