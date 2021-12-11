Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $570.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

