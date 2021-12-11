Taraxa (TARA) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $637,740.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Taraxa Coin Profile

TARA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

