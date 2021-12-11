Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

