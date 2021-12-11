Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

