Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 105 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.58. The company has a market capitalization of £18.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Get Synectics alerts:

In other news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,961.94).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.