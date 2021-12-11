Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 0.2%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €130.40 ($146.52) and last traded at €129.20 ($145.17). 220,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €128.90 ($144.83).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.37.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.